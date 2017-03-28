Hundreds of job openings at big job fair

File photo. (Photo: amanalang, Getty Images/iStockphoto)

Put on some nice clothes and dust off your resume.

There's another job fair Wednesday, March 29.

Two dozen companies with St. Louis locations have hundreds of openings.

Places like Sears Home Improvement, Rothman Furniture, and Whelan Security are among those hiring.

The job fair runs from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Doubletree Hotel on Craigshire Road in Westport Plaza.

Remember, dress professionally and bring plenty of resumes.

You can pre-register at https://www.jobnewsusa.com/stl/event/psll/job-news-st-louis-job-fair-march-29th.

