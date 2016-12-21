Husband gives his wife the gift of life this Christmas

Kirk Openlander(R) will have surgery Thursday to give one of his kidneys to his wife Heather. (Photo: KSDK, KSDK)

A St. Charles man plans to give the ultimate gift to his wife this Christmas: the gift of life.

Heather Openlander has battled a kidney disease for many years. Her mother had it, and so does her sister.

Now, Openlander, who lives in Cottleville, is fighting, too.

“I’m in pain pretty much all the time from it,” she said. “For the most part, my right kidney feels like someone’s fist in is my back all the time.”

“It’s a battle sometimes," said her husband, Kirk, "because she doesn’t want to complain about it. She doesn’t want to put herself first a lot of times when she needs to put herself first,”

Doctors removed one of Heather’s kidneys earlier this year, and she started dialysis.

But for her long-term health, she needed a transplant.

Although several people offered and even began testing to learn compatibility, one donor moved ahead of the rest.

Kirk Openlander will have surgery Thursday to give one of his kidneys to his wife.

“My life is not my is not my life without her in my life,” he said.

“I guess that means were true matches,” Heather said, growing emotional.

They are, in fact, good matches for a kidney donation.

The pair of doctors performing their surgeries said they are compatible across blood types, antibodies, and more.

“It’s the greatest gift you could ever give anyone during the holidays. It’s the gift of life,” said Dr. Jason Wellen, an associate professor of surgery at Washington University, and a transplant surgeon at Barnes-Jewish Hospital.

Wellen is handling Kirk’s operation.

Dr. Surendra Shenoy, the Director of the Living Donor Transplant program at Barnes-Jewish Hospital, is Heather’s surgeon.



“The major option for allowing [patients] to get a kidney right away would be a living donor option,” he said.

According to the doctors, surgeons at the hospital perform about 230 kidney transplant every year. About 75 of those donations come from living donors, like Kirk.

“When we perform a living kidney transplant, those are the best kidneys you can get,” Wellen said. “So we’re doing [the Openlanders’ surgeries] with the assumption that those are the kidneys that are going to last them the rest of their life.”

The Openlanders are scheduled for surgery Thursday. They'll both be in the hospital for several days recovering.

“It’s the best gift ever. He's giving me the gift of life,” Heather said. “I’m a blessed girl.”