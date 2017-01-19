Ill. State Rep. wants to rename Route 100 after Blake Snyder

Officer Blake Snyder (Photo: St. Louis County Police Department, Custom)

ALTON, ILL. - An Alton State Representative introduced a resolution to rename Illinois Route 100 to honor fallen officer Blake Snyder.

State Rep. Dan Beiser, a Democrat who represents Alton, said "it is a tradition to rename the roads in honor of police officers and veterans who paid the ultimate sacrifice."

Snyder grew up in Madison County and graduated from Alton High School before joining the St. Louis County Police Department. He was shot and killed while serving in Alton in October.

The resolution — House Joint Resolution 1 — was filed and is awaiting consideration in the Ill. House of Representatives.

