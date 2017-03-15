Illinois panel approves overtime rule for home care workers

The Illinois State Capitol in Springfield, Illinois. (Photo: SETH PERLMAN, ASSOCIATED PRESS)

SPRINGFIELD, ILL. (AP) - A legislative panel in Illinois has failed to block a new overtime rule for home care workers that is expected to be in place by late summer.

The State Journal Register reports the Joint Committee on Administrative Rules deadlocked twice along party lines on Democrats' efforts to stop the Department of Human Services from implementing the rule.

The department can now enforce the rule that'll cap workers in the home services program at 40 hours a week, with some exceptions. The personal assistants help people with disabilities live in their homes rather than in a nursing home or another facility.

Department officials say the new rule will cut state costs and result in better service to clients. Disability advocates say many clients need more extensive care than 40 hours per week.

