Illinois teen 'lost some toes' jumping off train in Mascoutah

(Photo: Thinkstock / Getty Images, Custom)

MASCOUTAH, ILL. - An Illinois teen "lost some toes" during a train hopping incident in Mascoutah, Illinois, Thursday evening, the St. Clair County Sheriff's Department said.

According to Captain Bruce Fleshren, three young teens hopped onto a train in the Alorton and rode it to Mascoutah. When they were getting off the train, Fleshren said one of the teens "lost some toes" in an accident.

He said the other two teens carried him to the intersection of 6th Street and Route 161, where Mascoutah Police and EMS found them. He was taken to the hospital. The other two teens were turned over to the Norfolk Railroad Police.

This story will be updated when more information becomes available.

© 2017 KSDK-TV