Illinois town in Trump territory backs detained immigrant

WEST FRANKFORT, Ill. (AP) - A southern Illinois community that solidly backed President Donald Trump is rallying behind a Mexican restaurant manager who doesn't have legal permission to live in the U.S. and has been detained.



Juan Carlos Hernandez Pacheco has been the manager of La Fiesta Mexican Restaurant in roughly 8,000-person West Frankfort for a decade. He's in custody at an Immigration Customs and Enforcement facility outside St. Louis after his Feb. 9 arrest.



Hernandez came to the U.S. in the 1990s but didn't obtain legal status. ICE officials note past drunken-driving convictions.

An in emailed statement, a spokesman said:

“Every day, as part of routine operations, ICE officers target and arrest criminal aliens and other individuals who are in violation of our nation’s immigration laws.”

Now, West Frankfort residents are writing letters in support, including the mayor and assistant police chief. They deem Hernandez a role model, praising his robust civic involvement.



“He’s one in a million,” said friend Tim Grigsby. “He’s somebody you’ll want to look at as far as being a role model, somebody you want to pattern your life after.”

Grigsby said Hernandez has hosted fundraisers at the restaurant for police officers and local schools, has fed firefighters, and is raising his family in the community. Friends says Hernandez’s wife recently obtained legal status in the U.S., and his children were born here.

Grigsby remains in contact with Hernandez’s family and attorney, and is helping collect the letters. They will be submitted to an immigration judge during a bond hearing for Hernandez this week.

Friends believe the letters will show how involved Hernandez is in the community, that he would not be a flight risk, and that he would make a good permanent resident of the country.

“If any judge were to look at this case, I don’t know how anybody could say that this individual isn’t worthy of becoming a citizen of this country,” he added.

“He’s touched… they’re lives in some way, whether directly or indirectly. They’ve seen the impact he’s made in this community,” added another friend, Mark Williams.

An aggressive immigration stance is central to Trump's agenda, including promises to deport millions of illegal immigrants. Despite the support for Trump in this part of Illinois last November, Hernandez’s friends said this case is personal – not political.

“It’s not political to us,” Williams said. “Because of what [Hernandez] has done for this community and for us, and for the friend that he is to us.”

“Obviously our community is in support of bringing him back here,” Grigsby added. “And they realize how big of hole it would leave if they didn’t.”

Friends launched a GoFundMe page Monday to help pay Hernandez’s legal fees.

Hernandez’s attorney, Victor Arana, said his client has a bond hearing scheduled for Wednesday this week.

Contributing: The Associated Press

