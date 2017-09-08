Ameren Illinois using drones to inspect power lines

Richard Mark President of Ameren Electric Illinois (L) and drone operator Kyle Maxwell demonstrate a drone that will detect problems with power lines in Belleville, Illinois on September 8, 2017. Photo by Bill Greenblatt/UPI (Photo: BILL GREENBLATT)

Ameren Illinois is putting drone technology to the test.

The drones will be used to inspect thousands of miles of power poles and lines.

Ameren will also use them to survey storm damage.

Ameren's president says the drones give workers the ability to quickly and safely identify problems.

Linemen recently flew a drone into a flooded area, instead of sending workers out in a boat.

Ameren has licensed drone pilots across the state.

