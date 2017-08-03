Woman killed after vehicle struck by Amtrak train

BRIGHTON, ILL. - A 35-year-old woman is dead after her vehicle was hit by an Amtrak train in Brighton, Illinois Wednesday night.

According to authorities, Melanie Adams-Swearengen’s tried to cross the railroad tracks where there was no crossing and her vehicle got stuck.

An Amtrak train traveling southbound struck the vehicle around 9 p.m. before Adams-Swearengen could clear the vehicle off the tracks. She was pronounced dead on the scene.

Over 40 people were on the train at the time of the crash heading from Chicago to St. Louis. One passenger was transported to the hospital with minor injuries, according to the Illinois State Highway Patrol.

