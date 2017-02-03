Boil order lifted for most customers in the metro east, about 100 still affected

Illinois American Water crews work to repair a water main break in Belleville. (Photo: Martellaro, Alexandra, KSDK)

BELLEVILLE, ILL. - A water main break in Belleville has been repaired, and most residents can once again drink water from the tap.

A press release said the area still affected includes all of Dutch Hollow Village. You can see the people still affected here.

The break, located at the intersection of 161 and Old Caseyville Road, left many in the Belleville, Swansea and Shiloh areas without water or with low water pressure.

The Belleville School District has also canceled all classes on Thursday.

Anyone who lives in Belleville, Swansea, Shiloh, Millstadt, Columbia or Waterloo was asked to bring their water to a rolling boil for five minutes before drinking or cooking, but lifted the boil order on Friday afternoon.

The break was repaired and water service was restored to all customers by Friday morning.

According to EPA regulations, any time water pressure drops below 20 pounds per square inch, a precautionary boil order must be issued.

