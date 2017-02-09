Bones found in rubble of White Hall, Ill. fire

Photo of the fire in White Hall, Illinois. Photo Credit: Katelyn Howland (Photo: Katelyn Howland, Custom)

Investigators have found human remains in the rubble of a fire that tore through White Hall, Illinois, last week.

The White Hall Police Department tells Five On Your Side the remains were found in a building that was used as a doctor’s office from 1920 to the 1960s. Early evidence suggests the human remains could be medical cadaver bones.

Investigators say they’ve interviewed people who witnessed cadaver bones inside the doctor's office in the 1950s.

White Hall Police are working with the Greene County Coroner's Office and Illinois State Police. They say it's still early in the investigation, but at this point they don't suspect foul play was involved.

