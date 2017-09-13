Deputies hoping to ID man in connection with St. Clair County burglary

The home owner turned video over to the police which showed a man at the house before the break in occurred. Anyone who recognizes the man is asked to call Investigator Aaron Keeney at (618) 825-5309. (Photo: St. Clair County Sheriff's Department, Custom)

St. Clair County Sheriff's Deputies are looking for a man seen in security footage near the time when a burglary occurred last week.

According to a press release, a home on Signal Hill Terrace in Belleville, Illinois, was broken into and had items stolen on Sept. 7. The burglar entered the home by breaking out a back window of the home.

The home owner turned video over to the police which showed a man at the house before the break in occurred. Anyone who recognizes the man is asked to call Investigator Aaron Keeney at (618) 825-5309.

A second burglary was reported in the nearby Powder Mill subdivision at around the same time. Deputies are not sure if the burglaries are related.

