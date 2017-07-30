Father of 3 drowns in Rend Lake while rescuing 2 girls

Boats on Rend Lake. (Photo: Custom)

A father drowned heroically while trying to rescue two girls from an Illinois lake Friday.

Their lake trip took a turn for the worse when storms blew in choppy waters. Friday evening, a storm hit Franklin County, blowing 40 mph winds and five-foot waves at Rend Lake.

The county's coroner said Jeremy Jelley, 37, jumped in the water to rescue his girlfriend's two 12-year-old daughters from the strong waves. Jelley was able to get the girls close enough to the boat so that they could climb on board. However, he was not able to make it back to safety.

His body was recovered Sunday morning just before 10 a.m.

Jelley is a father of three children. Funeral arrangements are pending at the Johnson and Vaughn Funeral Home in Fairfield.

The coroner is asking everyone to keep Jelley’s family in their prayers. The Franklin County Sheriff also extends his gratitude to all the people who assisted in the search.

© 2017 KSDK-TV