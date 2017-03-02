Federal agents raid Caterpillar offices in Peoria, Ill.

CITY OF INDUSTRY, CA - JANUARY 26: Storm clouds hang in the sky over Quinn Co. Caterpillar on January 26, 2009 in City of Industry, California. (Photo by David McNew/Getty Images) (Photo: David McNew, Custom)

Authorities say the IRS and other federal agencies are taking part in what Caterpillar says is the execution of a search warrant at three of its central Illinois facilities.



Sharon Paul of the U.S. Attorney's Office says the agencies involved in the raids Thursday are: the IRS's criminal investigation unit; the U.S. Department of Commerce Office of Export Enforcement; and the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp.'s office of inspector general.



She says the "law enforcement activity is at Caterpillar facilities in Peoria, East Peoria and Morton." She declined to comment further.



Caterpillar spokeswoman Corrie Heck Scott says the company is cooperating with law enforcement personnel executing the search warrant, but she has not commented further.



Caterpillar is one of the biggest farming construction equipment manufacturers in the world.

