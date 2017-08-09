Fire damages Country Classic Cars in Staunton, Illinois

Eleven fire departments responded to a fire at Country Classic Cars along I-55 in Staunton, Illinois Tuesday night. (Photo: KSDK, Custom)

STAUNTON, ILL. - A large storage building at Country Classic Cars in Staunton, Illinois, was destroyed by a fire Tuesday night.

Chief Rick Haase, of the Staunton Fire Protection District, says 12 – 15 different departments from three different counties helped put out the fire.

“We’re out here more in the rural part of the district, so all the water had to be tanked in,” Chief Haase said.

A witness tells 5 On Your Side she could hear gas tanks and tires exploding, and there was a strong smell of rubber.

The business, located at 2149 E. Frontage Road along I-55, is known for their collection of classic cars and trucks.

Crews on scene say the fire seemed to have been worst in the center of the wood and metal building. It didn't take long for the roof to collapse onto the large collection of antique cars inside.

Macoupin County Sheriff Shawn Kahl said he was not aware of any injuries.

This story will be updated when more information becomes available.

