Fire destroys 2 homes in Collinsville, no one injured

COLLINSVILLE, ILL. - Fire has destroyed two homes and damaged a third in a Collinsville, Illinois neighborhood after a late night fire. No one was injured.



The fire happened just before Midnight off of St. Louis Road. The cause of the fire remains under investigation, but neighbors say they did hear fireworks late Sunday night.



Firefighters say no one was hurt and that this not the first time they've been called to this neighborhood. One of the homes was involved in a fire back in January.



We will have more information as it becomes available.

