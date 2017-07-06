Fire destroys Diamond Classic Tires in east St. Louis

EAST ST. LOUIS - An east St. Louis business is destroyed after a massive fire broke out around 10:30 Wednesday night at Diamond Classic Tires.

Assistant Fire Chief Derrick Burns says fighters spent hours getting the massive blaze under control, but the building is a total loss.

The business was a big provider of tires to the town, police, and the fire department.

Crews are fairly certain no one was inside when the fire started. The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

