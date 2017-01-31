Fire rips through buildings in White Hall, Ill.

Photo of the fire in White Hall, Illinois. Photo Credit: Katelyn Howland (Photo: Katelyn Howland, Custom)

WHITE HALL, ILL. - A fire that tore through several buildings left a hole in the heart of a small Illinois town Tuesday.

The flames broke out around 9 o'clock on the 100 block of North Main Street in White Hall, which is just north of Jerseyville.

Eight hours after the fire began, the fire was still smoldering. The good news was no one was injured in the four-alarm fire, and the cause was not suspicious. The bad news; the buildings in the heart of White Hall were a total loss.

According to White Hall's volunteer fire chief, Garry Sheppard, the fire began in an apartment inside the building. Two people were inside the two-story building at the time and got out safely. The fire impacted three adjacent businesses. A beauty shop & fitness center suffered smoke damage, but were otherwise spared.

Packmule Antiques, however, was a total loss. Business owner Jane Kitson was on her way to make funeral arrangements for her sister who passed away yesterday when she got the call about the fire. She said after all the heartache, she doesn't plan to rebuild and will retire.

Fighting the fire used up the town's water supply, impacting water pressure for residents. Officials said schools here were let out early today for that reason.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

(© 2017 KSDK)