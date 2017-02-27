Gov. Rauner launches ‘Working for a Better Illinois' website

(Photo: Screengrab, Custom)

KSDK - A looming strike from thousands of Illinois state workers now has Governor Rauner asking for job applicants.

Overnight, the Rauner Administration announced a new website called ‘Working for a Better Illinois’ as a way for job seekers to apply for jobs in Illinois Government.

The move comes after 38,000 state employees with AFSCME 31 authorized a strike if a new contract isn't approved.

"We genuinely hope AFSCME leadership will choose not to strike against taxpayers and work with us on implementing common-sense proposals like overtime after 40 hours, not 37.5,” Rauner General Counsel Dennis Murashko said. “However, we must be prepared to continue government operations and provide services that citizens deserve and expect,” Murashko said.

