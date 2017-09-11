Hundreds mourn Illinois sailor who died in USS McCain

Logan S. Palmer was killed in the crash of the USS McCain. (Photo: U.S. Navy, Custom)

DECATUR, Ill. (AP) — A central Illinois soldier who died when the USS McCain collided with an oil tanker near Singapore last month has been remembered as a hero.

Logan S. Palmer's funeral was Monday morning at Life Foursquare Church in Decatur, followed by a procession from the church to Harristown Cemetery. The (Decatur) Herald and Review reports that the Rev. Mark Cooper told hundreds of mourners that Palmer "gave his life in service to his country."

A Naval honor guard carried Palmer's flag-draped casket into the church, surrounded by red, white and blue flowers. Palmer's funeral procession passed under a vast American flag suspended between two Decatur Fire Department trucks. The route was lined with about 2,400 flags.

The 23-year-old Palmer was one of ten sailors whose remains were recovered after the collision.

___

Information from: Herald & Review, http://www.herald-review.com

© 2017 Associated Press