IL attorney general alleges fraud at student loan company

WASHINGTON, DC - NOVEMBER 04: Illinois Attorney General, Lisa Madigan speaks about a crackdown on deceptive and abusive debt collection practices during a news conference at the FTC headquarters November 4, 2015 in Washington, DC. The FTC announced a nationwide coordinated federal and state enforcement initiative targeting deceptive and abusive debt collection practices. (Photo by Mark Wilson/Getty Images) (Photo: Mark Wilson, 2015 Getty Images)

CHICAGO (AP) - Illinois Attorney General Lisa Madigan's office is suing the nation's largest student loan company, alleging unfair and deceptive practices with lending and debt collection.

The lawsuit filed Wednesday in Cook County seeks restitution and penalties. It names Navient Corporation and subsidiaries, including Sallie Mae Bank.

The U.S. Consumer Financial Protection Bureau filed a separate lawsuit Wednesday, alleging Navient made it harder to repay loans by giving bad information, processing payments incorrectly and failing to address complaints.

Madigan alleges the companies knowingly put students in expensive and risky loans they knew would fail. Madigan estimates tens of thousands of Illinoisans were affected. She says it's unknown how much money was involved.

Navient officials dispute the allegations in both lawsuits and claim they're politically motivated days ahead of a new presidential administration.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.