Voter reigstration application (Photo: Thinkstock, Custom)

SPRINGFIELD, MO. - Lawmakers in Illinois are trying to revive automatic voter registration.

The Democratic bill would allow residents to automatically register to vote when they visit certain agencies.

Lawmakers passed a similar measure last year, but Governor Bruce Rauner vetoed it.

The State Board of Elections says the new proposal appears more cost-effective.

© 2017 KSDK-TV