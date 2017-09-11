Illinois governor's education secretary to step down

Illinois lawmakers did not vote on a state budget on the last day of the legislative session.

CHICAGO (AP) — Illinois Gov. Bruce Rauner's top education advisor is leaving her post this week.

Rauner's office announced Monday that Secretary of Education Beth Purvis' last day is Friday. She began working in Rauner's administration in 2015 and will join a national nonprofit group.

The move comes after Rauner recently signed a law overhauling the formula Illinois uses to dole out money to public schools. The bipartisan compromise emerged from legislative leaders' meetings.

Purvis led a school funding commission, among other posts.

In a statement, Purvis says that working for Rauner's administration was a privilege.

Rauner's office didn't specify replacement plans for a new education secretary.

Emily Bastedo, who served on Rauner's legal team and as first lady Diana Rauner's chief of staff, will oversee Rauner's education policy team.

