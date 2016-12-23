Illinois groups get $6.5M in federal grants to help homeless

Sen. Richard Durbin (D-IL) (Photo: T.J. Kirkpatrick Getty Images)

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) - More than two dozen Illinois organizations will receive a combined $6.5 million in federal grants to help reduce homelessness.

U.S. Sen. Dick Durbin announced the funding from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development on Friday. The money is used to provide housing and support services to people who are homeless.

Among the recipients are Good Samaritan House of Granite City, the city of Rockford, M.E.R.C.Y. Communities in Springfield and Renaissance Social Services in Chicago.

In a statement, Durbin says nearly 1,000 veterans are sleeping on the streets in Illinois alone. He says that nationally, close to 380,000 children under age 18 will experience homelessness throughout the year.

Durbin says "In a country with as many resources as ours, those numbers are far, far too high."

