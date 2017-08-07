Illinois police searching for missing 14-year-old girl

SHILOH, ILL. - Police are asking for the public’s help locating a missing 14-year-old girl that ran away from her home.

According to police, Haylee Hanna was last seen around 7 p.m. on July 31, 2017 at her home on the 1000 block of Cromwell Lane in Shiloh, Illinois.

Haylee is 5’3” tall, weighs approximately 130 pounds, and has black hair and brown eyes. It is unknown what clothing she was wearing when she left her home.

Police say she has friends and family in the Pontoon Beach and Granite City area.

If you have any information please contact the Shiloh Police Department at 618-632-9047.

