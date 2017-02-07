Illinois Senate returns, promises to push budget deal

SPRINGFIELD, IL - FEBRUARY 09: The historic Illinois State Capitol building is seen February 9, 2007 in Springfield, Illinois. Sen. Barack Obama (D-IL) has scheduled a rally February 10 at the Capitol building and is expected to announce that he will run for president in 2008. (Photo by Mark Wilson/Getty Images) (Photo: Mark Wilson, 2007 Getty Images)

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) - The Illinois Senate returns to Springfield along with a promise of continued work on a budget compromise.



The Senate is in session Tuesday. Democratic Senate President John Cullerton of Chicago and Republican Leader Christine Radogno (ruh-DOHN'-yoh) of Lemont hoped to win endorsement of their negotiated plan last month. But the wide-ranging proposal has enough pieces for everyone to dislike part of it.



The plan includes an increase in the income tax to deal with a multibillion-dollar deficit and worker boosts such as an increase in the minimum wage. Republican Gov. Bruce Rauner's desires - cost-cutting changes to the workers' compensation program and a freeze on local property taxes - are included too.



Lawmakers' feud with Rauner has kept the state from approving a budget for nearly two years.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.