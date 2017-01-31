Woman reunited with rare-breed show dog after post goes viral

Anita Pingsterhause said her dog Nightshadow went missing Thursday morning. (Photo: Provided Photo, Custom)

GERMANTOWN, ILL. - After almost a week of searching, a Germantown, Illinois, woman has been reunited with her missing rare-breed show dog.

Nightshade, a 1-year-old, rare Cane Corso, vanished from Anita Pingsterhause’s backyard Thursday morning.

“He is thin but I am very happy he is home and alive,” Pingsterhaus posted on Facebook Tuesday morning. “He isn’t himself right now but he is home.”

In the post, she thanks Fran and Scott Holtmann for finding Nightshade.

“Now to spend time with my boy. I am so happy he is home,” she posted. “He is microchipped now.”

The previous story is below:

An Illinois woman's search for her missing rare-breed show dog is going viral.

She said he may have been stolen from her Germantown home in Clinton County.

"This is where we usually take him to play and he runs around out here, three acres," Anita Pingsterhause said.

Pingsterhause said she last saw her dog Nightshade in her back yard before he vanished Thursday morning.

"I put him out here at 9 o'clock," Pingsterhause said, "He was running and playing, he was going back and forth to the kennel and at 9:30 I went to get him and he was gone."

Almost two days later, there was no trace of Nighshade's foot prints in Pingsterhause's back yard.

It made her suspicious of his disappearance.

"I would rather if he'd gotten lose," Pingsterhause said. "But we're in an area where you can see there's nowhere for him to hide."

Nightshade, a 1-year-old, rare Cane Corso, competes in American Kennel Club Shows across the country.

To Pingsterhause, Nighshade is more than a show dog.

"He's my best friend," she said, "He sleeps beside me every night, he's always beside me when I'm doing stuff."

They have a bond that was priceless. On paper, he is a winners dog, listed for about $2,500. Enough of a reason, Pingsterhause said, for someone to steal her pup.

"A lot of people with steal dogs and they sell them for quick cash," she said.

Wednesday, Pingsterhause took to Facebook letting the community know of Nightshade's disappearance. Her post has since been shared more than 4,000 times from other breeders nationwide.

"They've been great, they've all been pulling together really well trying to help me find him."

Nightshade was not micro-chipped. Pingsterhause said neighbors helped her search for him today but were unsuccessful. She filed a report with the Germontown Sheriff's department and animal control

For more information, message Pingsterhause on Facebook.

