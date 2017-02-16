Judge denies Illinois AG request to halt worker pay

CHICAGO - DECEMBER 12: Illinois Attorney General Lisa Madigan (C) speaks about Illinois Governor Rod Blagojevich during a press conference at The Thompson Center December 12, 2008 in Chicago, Illinois. Madigan has asked the Illinois Supreme Court to declare Blagojevich unfit as governor after he was arrested on December 9 by FBI Agents and charged with attempting to sell the U.S. Senate seat vacated by U.S. President-elect Barack Obama for money and favors. (Photo by Joshua Lott/Getty Images) (Photo: Joshua Lott Getty Images)

BELLEVILLE, ILL. (AP) - An Illinois judge has denied a request by the attorney general to stop paying state workers unless lawmakers resolve the state's budget impasse.

St. Clair County Circuit Judge Robert LeChien on Thursday refused to reverse a previous court order requiring Illinois to pay state employees in the absence of a spending plan.

Attorney General Lisa Madigan argued stopping pay is constitutional and will hasten a budget agreement.

Republican Gov. Bruce Rauner has criticized Madigan's legal move, suggesting the daughter of House Speaker Michael Madigan wanted to create a "crisis" that would shut down the government.

Both Democrats and Republicans in the Illinois House say worker paychecks, which total about $400 million monthly, should continue.

Without a budget in place, social service agencies, higher education and other programs have suffered.

Rauner's office released the following statement in response to the decision:

“We’re pleased our hard working state employees, who show up to work every day on behalf of the people of Illinois, will continue to be paid. It is our hope the Attorney General drops this lawsuit so the bipartisan negotiations in the Senate can continue in order to reach a balanced budget with changes to get our state back on track.”

