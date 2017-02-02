Illinois American Water crews work to repair a water main break in Belleville. (Photo: Martellaro, Alexandra, KSDK)

BELLEVILLE, ILL. - A water main break in Belleville is causing headaches for some metro east residents Thursday morning.

The break, located at the intersection of 161 and Old Caseyville Road, has left many in the Belleville, Swansea and Shiloh areas without water or with low water pressure.

(Photo: Martellaro, Alexandra, KSDK)

The Belleville School District has also canceled all classes on Thursday.

Anyone who lives in Belleville, Swansea, Shiloh, Millstadt, Columbia or Waterloo should bring their water to a rolling boil for five minutes before drinking or cooking. Illinois American Water says the water is safe for bathing, washing or other common uses.

Crews isolated the the main break and most of the customers that were without water were restored just before 3 p.m. The boil order is still in effect. About 100 customers are still without water, but they are working to fix the water main.

According to EPA regulations, any time water pressure drops below 20 pounds per square inch, a precautionary boil order must be issued.

