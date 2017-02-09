MISSING: 57-year-old woman from Belleville, Ill.

BELLEVILLE, Ill. – The St. Clair County Sheriff’s Department is searching for a missing 57-year-old woman from Belleville, Illinois.

Mildred Kelly left her group home, located on the 100 block of Kingsway Drive, around 10 a.m. on February 6, 2017 and has not been seen or heard from since. Police say she requires daily medication.

Police say Kelly has left in the past to visit her daughter in the East Alton area. At this time, police are unsure if she was trying to travel to East Alton when she left her home.

Kelly is described at a black woman, 5’2” tall, and approximately 195 pounds. She was last seen wearing a checked shirt and jeans.

Any who sees her or has knowledge of her whereabouts please contact the Sheriff’s Department at 618-277-3505 or call 911.

(© 2017 KSDK)