Rauner hires Munger as a deputy governor

CHICAGO (AP) - Illinois Gov. Bruce Rauner has hired former state Comptroller Leslie Munger to serve as a deputy governor.
In a statement released first to The Associated Press on Friday, Rauner says Munger will focus on long-term budgeting and work with human services organizations hit hard by the state budget impasse.
Rauner appointed Munger comptroller in 2015, after Judy Baar Topinka died. The Lincolnshire Republican lost a re-election bid in November to Democrat Susana Mendoza.
Munger will serve in addition to current Deputy Governor Trey Childress and will earn $135,000 annually.
Rauner's office says the money was freed up when former Hawaii Gov. Linda Lingle left her $198,000-per-year position on Rauner's executive staff.
Munger is a former executive with Helene Curtis and served on the board of a non-profit organization.
