SIUE offering free tuition for info in racial slur case

EDWARDSVILLE, Ill. (AP) - Officials at Southern Illinois University-Edwardsville are offering a semester's free tuition and fees for information in a case involving a racial slur.



The Belleville News Democrat reports that the school on Thursday offered the reward for information leading to the arrest of the person who left a note with a racial slur on a student's door at an on-campus apartment. SIUE police are investigating and say the incident could result in a felony charge.



The university made the offer via an email to students and faculty. The email said the school and prosecutors don't have "any tolerance for hate crimes."



The campus chancellor and administrators have promised a plan to ensure "an inclusive and equitable campus," including a response team for hate and bias on campus and counseling and advising for those facing discrimination.



Belleville News-Democrat

