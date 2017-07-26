Special session to address education funding begins in Illinois

A special session on education funding in Illinois began Wednesday.

SPRINGFIELD, ILL. - We're just weeks away from a new school year, but education funding is still on hold in Illinois. Several superintendents have said their districts may not open on time if they don't get state money they need. A special session to address education funding began Wednesday.

The core of the debate has been about legislation known as Senate Bill 1. Republican Gov. Bruce Rauner and Democratic House Speaker Mike Madigan are on opposite sides of the issue. The bill passed the General Assembly in May, but it hasn't reached the governor's desk.

"They're not sending it to my desk," Rauner said. "Why are they waiting until Monday to send it? The answer? Create a crisis. Hurt our children."

Rauner said Democrats need to send him the bill, but he's made it clear that once they do, he would not sign it. Instead, he says he would amendatory veto it because it includes a pension plan for Chicago teachers.

"It should be on my desk," Rauner said. "I will deal with it in a fully constitutional way, proper way, and I will immediately turn that around for them to do their constitutional duty and follow up with a vote to pass or override or not."

Madigan says an amendatory veto would never pass in the House.

"The matter will be before the governor very shortly," Madigan said. "The governor ought to sign the bill. The governor should not veto education funding reform."

The House and Senate chambers were empty most of the day as Democrats and Republicans held separate meetings that were closed to the public. The special session continues Thursday.

