Still-active, suburban Chicago writer to turn 110

CHICAGO (AP) - A still-active writer from suburban Chicago who has written 11 self-published books and plans others is turning 110.

The Chicago Sun-Times spoke to Merle Phillips at her Carol Stream assisted-living facility. Her books are mostly autobiographical and sometimes evoke a bygone horse-and-buggy era.

Phillips was born in Arkansas on April 2, 1907. She studied math at Buena Vista College in Iowa and met her husband at the University of Iowa. He died in 1968.

The ex-chemistry lab worker says she began writing seriously in her 70s and sold her books door to door. Her latest is called "Beautiful Pebbles." She says a recent obsession with number and word puzzles has proved a distraction.

Asked about advice she'd give young writers, she says: "If they want to write, just write."

