Superintendent resigns after newspaper column

(Photo: KSDK)

NASHVILLE, ILL. - A rural Illinois superintendent under fire for a provocative newspaper column has resigned.

Nashville School District 99 announced Superintendent Ernie Fowler resigned and retired. Parents and teachers were calling on the board to fire him.

Last month, he wrote a column about his memories of high school volleyball players including the girl of his

high school fantasy world. He described those memories in vivid detail.

Fowler apologized and said he was trying to show it from a 15-year-old's perspective.

At the board meeting on Sept. 25 and 26, the board accepted Fowler's resignation and retirement.

© 2017 KSDK-TV