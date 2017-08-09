T.J. Maxx opening in Edwardsville

A T.J. Maxx store sign (Photo: Joe Raedle, Custom)

EDWARDSVILLE, ILL. - Fashionistas in the Metro East will be happy to hear that a new T.J. Maxx will soon be opening its doors.

The discount retailer will be opening its newest location at 6647 Edwardsville Crossing Drive on August 20 at 8 a.m. The first 500 customers will be given reusable bags.

The 19,320 square-foot store features an easy-to-shop layout with bright and spacious dressing rooms. Approximately 60 full and part-time positions will be added.

To celebrate the opening of its new location, T.J. Maxx will be presenting Glen Ed Pantry with a $10,000 donation during the store's ribbon-cutting ceremony. The store will also participating in sponsoring Save the Children's U.S. Programs, and fundraising campaigns for various charities.

