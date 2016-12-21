Winners claim big prize in small town raffle

Ron Beckmann, his wife, and their eight friends won a $377,469 jackpot. (Photo: KSDK, KSDK)

Christmas came early in a big way for a lucky winner in a small town.

Raffle fever ended with a loud cheer in Nashville, Illinois, Wednesday night.



Ron Beckmann, his wife and their eight friends won a $377,469 jackpot.

The Beckmanns scored the winning number, but they’re splitting their winnings.

“Awesome. Unbelieveable,” said Ron Beckmann.

His wife shared in his disbelief.

“We can’t believe it!” said Ellen Beckmann.

For several weeks, the American Legion’s Queen of Hearts Raffle has grown with no one claiming the grand prize until tonight.

It was such a shock, the Beckmann’s aren’t sure what to do with their winnings.

“We didn’t expect to win,” said Ellen.

“I’ve got to come back to Earth first,” said Ron.

Beckmann, who owns his own plumbing business, said he wasn’t feeling lucky until he heard his winning number.

He, his wife and their friends each bought $20 in tickets. They had played five times. Turns out, the sixth time was the charm.