Woman struck and killed after jumping from car on I-55 in Illinois

The Illinois State Police are investigating after a woman jumped from a moving car on Interstate 55 and was struck multiple times and killed early Wednesday morning.

Police said the preliminary investigation found the woman, identified as 50-year-old Lisa M. Lazar, was in a disagreement with the driver and passenger in a 2008 Cadillac sedan just before 1 a.m. Police said she became upset and jumped from the car near the 7.2 mile marker on southbound I-55.

Lazar was struck by multiple cars. When emergency medical services arrived on the scene, they pronounced her dead.

Police said Lazar and the other two people in the car are all from Mattoon, Illinois.

The investigation is ongoing.

