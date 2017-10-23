In Iowa debut, Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens calls on 'cultural leaders' to stand for national anthem

Gov. Greitens announces initiative to free up city police officers to focus on violent crime. (Photo: KSDK)

Political leaders and “cultural leaders” have an obligation to respect the American flag and stand for the national anthem, Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens said Saturday on his first visit to Iowa.

Greitens, a Republican, was the headliner at Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds’ Harvest Festival fundraiser in Des Moines, her first major public fundraiser since becoming governor last May. His speech offered a long stream of praise for Reynolds, laced with calls for conservative action in Washington, D.C., and a commitment to patriotism.

Although he didn’t mention the ongoing protests that have been roiling the NFL specifically, Greitens made clear his opposition to players kneeling during the anthem.

“We have an obligation to see that (service members’) values of service and sacrifice, to see that their values of honor and courage and patriotism live on,” Greitens said. “And that is why it is so important to have not just elected officials but also cultural leaders who, like Kim Reynolds, are willing to stand up for military families and patriotic values.”

NFL players have been kneeling or sitting during the anthem to protest racism.

Greitens, a former Navy SEAL and founder of a nonprofit that aids veterans, was elected last November. He won headlines during the campaign for a TV ad in which he fired a machine gun and after taking office for rappelling into a bull-riding contest.

In addition to staking out his position on anthem protests, which drew strong cheers from the crowd, Greitens described calling Missouri lawmakers into a special legislative session to pass laws limiting access to abortion and taking a hard line against protests in St. Louis that have turned violent at times.

Federal lawmakers, he said, should follow the lead of Republican-led state governments like his and Reynolds’.

“The people of Missouri and the people Iowa, we want to see results,” Greitens said. “We’re tired of waiting, and we need D.C. to get it done.”

The harvest-themed fundraiser drew several hundred supporters, with a distinctly family-friendly feel, featuring pumpkin decorating, face painting, balloon animals and booths for cotton candy and kettle corn before the standard-fare dinner and speeches.

In her own remarks, Reynolds implored supporters to help her keep the state in Republican hands and avoid reversing the far-reaching legislation passed earlier this year.

“As we all know from traveling the state, the liberals are unhinged and they are out for us,” Reynolds told the crowd. “We need to double down and do all we can. You keep fighting and I’ll keep fighting. Let’s keep this united team together.”

Reynolds is seeking a full term as governor in 2018 after taking over the office when Gov. Terry Branstad was appointed ambassador to China. She faces two fellow Republicans in the party primary. Seven Democrats are running as well, two libertarians and an independent candidate are running as well.

The Des Moines Register