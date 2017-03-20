Inmate dies in Jefferson County Sheriff's office jail

File photo. (Photo: AP)

A man in custody at the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office Jail died Saturday evening, a press release from sheriff's office said. According to the press release, Michael S. Abboud, 36, died Saturday evening.

Corrections officers and an on-duty nurse were alerted by fellow inmates and attempted life-saving measures Saturday night before Abboud was taken to Mercy Hospital, where he died.

An ongoing investigation found Abboud did not suffer trauma, but did not find a cause of death as of this writing.

He was being held on tampering with a motor vehicle and leaving the scene of a car crash charges.

© 2017 KSDK-TV