Inmate escapes from Phelps County Jail

PHELPS COUNTY, MO. - Phelps County deputies are asking your help finding an escaped inmate.

Michael Shultz was part of a supervised crew, working outside the jail, when he ran away Monday night.

Schultz is described as a 32-year-old white male, 6-foot-2, 200 pounds with a shaved head. He was last seen wearing orange pants, a white t-shirt, and brown work boots. Deputies say they have video footage of him getting into a white Chevy pickup afterward.

We're told Shultz, who is a non violent offender, has ties to the Union area in Franklin County.

Anyone with any information about the whereabouts of Schultz is asked to call the Phelps County Sheriff's Department at (573) 426-3860, their local law enforcement agency, or call 911.

