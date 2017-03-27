ST. LOUIS - Muslim leaders in St. Louis invited people to tour a local mosque this weekend and learn more about their religion.

They called the event "Make America Whole Again," and specifically invited Trump supporters and Republican voters. Visitors from many backgrounds and political leanings came to the Dar-Al-Jalal Islamic Center off Dunn Road in Hazelwood late Sunday afternoon.

“America has become very divisive over the last year,” said Faizan Syed, the Executive Director for the Council on American-Islamic Relations (CAIR) in Missouri.

“We believe it’s time to make America whole again, and bring people of different backgrounds together so we can all live together as one group of people in one country.”

Dozens of people came to the open-house. CAIR-Missouri offered tours of the building, explanations about Muslim teachings, and a chance to meet several members of the Islamic faith. Visitors learned how to wrap a scarf in a hijab, some got a henna tattoo, and others sampled international food.

Mosque leaders also encouraged visitors to ask tough questions.

“We cannot be politically correct anymore. We cannot assume that people just don’t have difficult questions,” Syed said. “If all you see are people wearing full burkas, and all you see are scary looking men. Then obviously, that’s what your perception is going to be (about Muslims). And we hope that by people coming here today, that we can break some barriers and build some friendships.”

Tom and Becky Dell are Christians, who say they usually support more conservative politics. The Dells said Donald Trump wasn’t their choice for a Republican candidate during the election, but they support President Trump and pray for him as the country’s leader. They came to the open house ready to learn about Islamic faith and culture.

“Honestly, Jesus tells us that we’re to love our neighbor, and I don’t know my neighbors very well, and I don’t know much about Islam,” Tom said.

“We are a divided world and I think we have anger, or distrust the things we don’t understand,” Dell said. “So if we can more humanize them and get to know the people as people, and [that] they have some of the same fears and loves and ambitions that we have -- then we can live more peaceably with them.”

CAIR-Missouri plans to host more open houses, and hold information sessions in other, more rural parts of Missouri in the future.

