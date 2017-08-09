'It seemed like time stopped': Witness describes near drowning incident at Fugitive Beach

(Photo: KSDK)

ROLLA, MO. - Swimmers are still in shock after a near drowning at Fugitive Beach in Rolla. More than two dozen people at the beach tried to save a 19-year-old St. Louis man, who was under water for more than ten minutes. It is the second drowning incident at the beach since June, after Kalon Green,18, of Belleville, died at the popular beach.

Missouri Highway Patrol officials responded to scene around 3:00 p.m. of a reported drowning on Tuesday. One of the lifeguards at Fugitive Beach pulled the 19-year-old man out of the water and performed CPR, according to police. Before being rushed to the hospital, he had a pulse. There's no word on his current condition.

Rhonda Moloney is the mother of Rob Cidlik, the off-duty lifeguard who pulled the man out of the water. She said he was not working that day, but jumped in the water when he heard the man cry for help.

"He dove down more than a dozen times before he was able to pull him to the surface," she said.

Dalton Klicker, of Peoria, Ill., was among the dozens of people who tried to find and save the man. He said his friend saw him jump off the cliff at the beach, before submerging in the water. He added he came back up in a panic, but later went under again. Klicker said he first thought it was a joke.

"I didn't know if people were just messing around," he said. "Then I saw him screaming more, more and more then all of the lifeguards jump down."

"Drownings happen, I know," she said. "I was a paramedic firefighter for years. It doesn't mean these young men and women negated to do their jobs."

5 On Your Side reached out to the owner of Fugitive Beach. We have yet to hear back. The investigation into the incident is on-going.

The Fugitive Beach posted the following message to Facebook Wednesday afternoon:

