22 arrested in march around Galleria

RICHMOND HEIGHTS, MO. - A number of arrests were made inside The Galleria Saturday afternoon when protesters were marching in response to last week's Jason Stockley ruling.

Demonstrators first stood outside of the mall, in the area of The Cheesecake Factory. They then proceeded to move inside the mall to continue their peaceful protest. At some point, one of the demonstrators picked up and threw a garbage can towards the bottom of an escalator. Several protesters then began to block to the escalator in "an attempt to take over the second floor of the mall," according to police.

Mall management requested the protesters leave the mall. Richmond Heights Police ordered the crowd to disperse on three separate occasions with the assistance of St. Louis County Police. The majority of protesters obeyed orders, but the remainder of those who stayed behind were arrested.

According to St. Louis County Police, 22 arrests were made. One St. Louis County Police officer was taken to an area hospital for a back injury. Two protesters suffered minor scrapes while being taken into custody. Charges of those arrested will range from trespassing, rioting, resisting arrest and assault on a law enforcement officer.

This is a developing story.

