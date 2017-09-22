ACLU of Missouri suing St. Louis for unconstitutional police conduct

Police respond to demonstrators who were protesting the acquittal of former St. Louis police officer Jason Stockley on September 17, 2017 in St. Louis, Missouri. (Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images)

ST. LOUIS - The American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU) of Missouri filed a lawsuit against the city of St. Louis Friday for ‘unlawful and unconstitutional actions against people during the Stockley verdict demonstrations.’

The lawsuit focuses on police misconduct and the use of chemical weapons, interfering with video of police activity, and violating due process during a ‘kettling’ incident downtown during a Sunday protest.

“While long shifts and being the subject of the protest is understandably challenging for police, that is no excuse for violating the Constitution,” said Tony Rothert, legal director of the ACLU of Missouri.

Over 120 people were arrested during the downtown protest Sunday night.

