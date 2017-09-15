Agitators vandalize STL mayor's home

File photo of Mayor Lyda Krewson

ST. LOUIS - Agitators vandalized St. Louis Mayor Lyda Krewson's home on Friday night, a violent turn to protests that have been mostly peaceful throughout the day.

St. Louis police say the agitators threw rocks at Krewson's home and broke windows.

Earlier in the day, after the judge's decision had been handed down, the mayor released a statement saying she was "appalled" by what happened to Smith and "sobered" by the outcome.

Here's her entire statement:

My thoughts and prayers are with the family and friends of Anthony Lamar Smith, our police, judge, prosecutor, our citizens who find no comfort or justice, and everyone involved in this difficult case. I am appalled at what happened to Anthony Lamar Smith. I am sobered by this outcome. Frustration, anger, hurt, pain, hope and love all intermingle. I encourage St. Louisans to show each other compassion, to recognize that we all have different experiences and backgrounds and that we all come to this with real feelings and experiences. We are all St. Louisans. We rise and fall together. As Mayor, I will continue to work to create a more equitable community and do everything possible to keep all St. Louisans safe.

