32 of 33 protesters arrested Friday were locals

ST. LOUIS - Protests on Friday remained mostly peaceful throughout the day until they turned violent after dark.

Throughout the day, a total of 33 people were arrested and charged with crimes ranging from peace disturbance to destruction of property.

Saturday, the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department released a list of arrests from Friday and their charges. And there was one interesting thing that nearly every single person had in common-- they all live in the St. Louis metro area. It's a stark contrast to arrests in Ferguson in 2014 when many of those who were arrested were from out of state.

As of 10 p.m., there have been no arrests made on Saturday.

