Area businesses affected by continued protests

(Photo: KSDK)

ST. LOUIS - Outbreaks of violent protest forced several businesses in downtown Saint Louis to shut down last weekend.

Mango, a Peruvian restaurant on Washington Avenue, was one of the businesses that felt the heat according to bar manager, Jorge Calvo.

“My father who owns the restaurant decided to close down on Friday. We closed Saturday and Sunday as well after we found out the U2 concert was [canceled],” he said.

Calvo said he hopes that isn't the case this weekend.

“It's never good when we have to close, we depend on weekend business,” he said.

Usually, around noon, Market street in downtown is lined with food trucks, but because of an order by St. Louis police, parking is prohibited on the street until further notice.

Seoul Taco manager, Dujuan Glaspy, said business is thriving usually downtown and usually between the hours of 11-2 p.m.

“It's packed, it's a lot of foot traffic, and people out on the streets just enjoying themselves and when we were there Monday it was a complete ghost town,” he said.

Glaspy said moving food truck locations was the only option they had.

“Most of our events now are on the Illinois side just to stay away from downtown altogether,” he said.

He said he hopes to be working back in downtown as soon as possible and that his customers come back too.

“It'll just be a relief for everyone once everything calms down,” he said.

Other food truck owners said they fear if they continue to lose business that means they'll continue to lose money.



They said if the protests continue, they're scared they might be forced to shut down.

