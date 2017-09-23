Arrests made following march inside Galleria

(Photo: Riess, Rebekah)

RICHMOND HEIGHTS, MO. - A number of arrests were made inside The Galleria Saturday afternoon when protesters were marching through in response to last week's Jason Stockley ruling.

5 On Your Side reporters saw at least 20 arrests made. St. Louis County Police tweeted earlier, "Dispersal orders given loud and clear after destructive actions at the Galleria. Arrests appear to be imminent." There was no word given on what the "destructive actions" were classified as in context to the protests.

One officer was transported to an area hospital for a back injury. Two protesters were also injured with minor injuries. County officials believe charges against those arrested will range from trespassing, rioting, assault on law enforcement officers, and disorderly conduct.

The Galleria reopened their doors to the public around 2:30 p.m.

This is a developing story.

