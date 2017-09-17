Authorities outline charges against U. City protesters

Workers clean up broken glass from a window smashed during a protest of the acquittal of former St. Louis police officer Jason Stockley on September 16, 2017 in St. Louis, Missouri. (Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images)

ST. LOUIS - Authorities say four of the nine people arrested overnight during protests in the St. Louis suburb of University City will face felony destruction of property charges.



The St. Louis County Police Department said Sunday that among those arrested were two male minors. The other seven ranged in age from 22 to 37 years old.



The other charges protesters face include misdemeanor rioting charges, and one person was charged with assaulting a police officer. Two of those arrested were charged only with failing to disperse.

Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens warned Sunday on Facebook that the authorities will not let property damage go unchecked.

In the past, our leaders let people break windows, loot, start fires. They let them do it. Not this time. Tonight, the police arrested the vandals. At this moment, they’re all sitting in a jail cell. They’re gonna wake up and face felony charges,” Greitens said in a Facebook post. “These aren’t protestors, these are criminals.”

Organizers of a peaceful march in University City on Saturday called on people to leave and reconvene Sunday afternoon. But a few dozen protesters refused to go, and they smashed windows and threw things at officers as police were advancing on them.



The protests follow Friday's acquittal of former St. Louis police officer Jason Stockley in the 2011 killing of Anthony Lamar Smith following a high-speed chase.

More demonstrations are expected on Sunday.

