Businesses damaged, 11 law enforcement officers injured in violent protests

Windows were broken at the St. Louis Public Library Schlafly Branch in the Central West end when protests turned violent. (Photo: KSDK, KSDK)

A number businesses have been damaged and 11 law enforcement officers were injured in violent protests overnight.

In a press conference over periscope, Interim Chief Lawrence O’Toole said the St. Louis Public Library's Schlafly Branch, Culpeppers Bar and Grill and Mayor Lyda Krewson's home were damaged by agitators as protests turned violent late Friday night.

Destruction of property reported at Culpeppers in #CWE as agitators continue to ignore police commands to leave the area #stlverdict — St. Louis, MO Police (@SLMPD) September 16, 2017

According to a tweet from the St. Louis Police department, the St. Louis Fire Department was called to extinguish a fire in a dumpster. The tweet said two agitators were arrested as a result.

.@STLFireDept extinguished this dumpster fire on N. Euclid and two agitators were arrested. #STLVerdict pic.twitter.com/NuizSBLOre — St. Louis, MO Police (@SLMPD) September 16, 2017

A press release from the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department said nine St. Louis Metropolitan Police Officers, one Missouri Highway Patrol trooper and one St. Louis County Officer were injured, including a St. Louis city officer who was struck with a brick. O'Toole said the injuries to St. Louis police officers included a possible broken jaw and an officer with a dislocated shoulder.

O'Toole said officers gave orders to disperse multiple times. He said tear gas was used after officers were assaulted by bottles and bricks.

Police pushing crowd out of Euclid and Maryland w some kind of gas/shots near damage at pub library #STLverdict pic.twitter.com/JUxYThU8e3 — Casey Nolen KSDK (@CaseyNolen) September 16, 2017

The police press release said 32 arrests have been made.

